BREAKING: Longford Gardai seal off crime scene in Clondra
Longford Gardai together with members from Roscommon Gardai are carrying out a search at a house in Clondra
A major Garda operation is underway this evening as members of Roscommon and Longford Gardai carry out a search of a house in Clondra.
It's understood the search is part of an ongoing Garda surveillance operation into alleged stolen property.
The chief target of this evening's operation is believed to be a well known Longford based Traveller crime gang.
No arrests have yet been made, though a source has not ruled out that possibility to the Leader this evening.
For more on this developing story, follow www.longfordleader.ie
