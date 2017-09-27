BREAKING: Longford Gardai seal off crime scene in Clondra

A major Garda operation is underway this evening as members of Roscommon and Longford Gardai carry out a search of a house in Clondra.

It's understood the search is part of an ongoing Garda surveillance operation into alleged stolen property.

The chief target of this evening's operation is believed to be a well known Longford based Traveller crime gang.

No arrests have yet been made, though a source has not ruled out that possibility to the Leader this evening.

