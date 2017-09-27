Longford man sent forward for trial on sex assault charges

A Longford man in his 40s has been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court charged with eight counts of indecent assault.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before a sitting of Longford District Court yesterday (Tuesday).

The offences allegedly occurred between 1987 and 1989.

State solicitor Mark Connellan said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that the man be sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Longford Circuit Court in November.

Judge Seamus Hughes approved the request and gave the man a formal alibi warning-that he must provide to the State within 14 days details of any alibi he intends to rely on in the course of his trial.