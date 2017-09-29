Longford gets set to mark Positive Ageing Week 2017

Age Action is an organisation that campaigns for and celebrates older people at a national level and one of the events they help to organize each year is Positive Ageing Week which runs from September 26 to October 2.

This year, Bank of Ireland have once again come on board as the main sponsor and have designated 18 towns around Ireland as age friendly and Longford is one of the selected towns.

Longford County Council in partnership with Longford Age Friendly Alliance, and Longford Older Persons Council are organizing a week long programme of events with a strong focus on celebrating the very positive contribution older people make to their local communities.

Speaking to the Longford Leader, Paddy Mahon the Chief Executive of Longford County Council and Chair of the Longford Age Friendly Alliance said: “ we want to challenge the image of older people as having nothing more to offer and celebrate everything that they do and contribute to their local community.

“They make a huge contribution as volunteers to organizations like the Meals on Wheels Service, Saint Vincent de Paul, Neighbourhood Watch and the Crime Prevention Ambassador programme which was successfully piloted in Longford over the past year.

“We feel that the Longford Older Persons Council will provide a stronger voice for older people in the community and that by working together we can make Longford a better place to grow older in.”

A great programme of events and activities has been organized around the county with free coffee mornings in the Bank of Ireland in Longford, Granard and Edgeworthstown, and a stay safe online workshop in Longford library and Lús na Gréine in Granard.

Find out about the many sporting activities being run by Longford Sports Partnership in the Mall, start a family tree or research your Longford roots, join a bookclub, rediscover your knitting or stitching skills or start writing your own story all at your local library.

A free Information day which will be attended by all the services such as the County Council Housing section, the HSE, Citizens Information, Longford-Westmeath ETB, Longford Warmer Homes, Arthritis Association and many more will be held in the Longford Arms on Thursday September 28 from 11am until 3pm.

Mick Flavin will also be dropping in to sing a few songs, so don't miss it.

Everyone is welcome but booking is essential by calling Longford Library 043 3341124 or email library@longfordcoco.ie.