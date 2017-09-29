Longford man given four month prison sentence for theft and trespass

A man who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was sentenced to four months in prison following a hearing into the matter.

Mark Kelly (31), 4 Camlin Mews, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing a bottle of Vodka, a bottle of Rum and a bottle of Whiskey from Aldi, Athlone Road, Longford on August 3, 2017.



He was also further charged with stealing toiletries valued at €30 from Euro Giant, Longford on August 23, 2017; stealing two bottles of Rimmel Mascara from Boots, Ballymahon Street, Longford on September 15 last and stealing cleaning products to the value of €27 from Dealz, Market Square, Longford on September 3, 2017.

Mr Kelly was also charged with trespass at McGuinness’ shop, Main Street, Longford on August 19 last and trespass at the Longford Arms Hotel on July 14, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Aidan Lenehan said that on July 14 last, at around 12:15am, he received a report of a male acting suspiciously at the Longford Arms Hotel along Longford town’s main thoroughfare.

Garda Lenehan said that he went to the hotel and when he got there he was told that Mr Kelly had been hanging around the area.

“He then entered the hotel through a staff door, encountered a member of staff and then ran off,” the Garda added.

The court then heard that following a subsequent investigation, Garda Lenehan located the defendant and spoke to him about the matter.

“I spoke to him later and he admitted being at the Longford Arms Hotel,” the Garda said.

Meanwhile, Inspector Bláithín Moran then outlined the evidence in respect of the incidents at Dealz, Aldi and Boots.

The court was also told that Mr Kelly had 20 previous convictions.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said that the day in court was “a sad day for Mark”.

The court heard that the defendant had a drug addiction, but had managed to get a hold on things and had been doing really well up until this summer.

“Mark had been doing so well; he did a course and everything and was clean,” said Mr Quinn.

“Then, he slipped at the end of July and got back into petty crime.

“This really is a very sad for him.”

During his deliberations on the matter Judge Hughes said that the defendant’s welfare was to the forefront of his mind.

And, after sentencing the defendant to four months in jail, the Judge subsequently recommended that he also receive drug and alcohol counselling while incarcerated in Castlerea Prison.