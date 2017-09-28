Lisryan 5k Fun Run attracts large crowds

The Lisryan Tidy Towns Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who contributed to making the recent 5Km run/walk fundraiser a great success.

Thanks to all who helped on the day, the stewards for keeping all runners/walkers safe on the route, to PJ Reilly for officiating at the starting line and to all the participants young and old.

There was a great sense of community spirit on the day.

Thanks to the Crossroads Inn for facilitating the event.

We are very grateful to Sean Quinn's butchers in Granard and Fresh Today for their very generous support towards the day.

We had great photos taken on the day by Laura Packenham.

Lastly we'd like to thank all those who, while they couldn't make the event, still gave generously to the cause.

We look forward to seeing everyone again in December for our Lisryan Santa Dash. Date to be confirmed.