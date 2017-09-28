Foul play suspected as vacant house in Longford town goes up in flames

Gardaí are treating as arson a fire which left a vacant house in a Longford town housing estate virtually destroyed last week.

Three units of Longford Fire Brigade were called to put out a blaze at an unoccupied property at Dun Darrach in Longford town during the early hours of last Wednesday morning (September 20).

Following a lengthy battle to contain the blaze, the scene was made safe and a thorough forensic investigation carried out.

A thorough search of the house was also undertaken following the incident.

Despite that, and the best efforts of firefighting crews, the two storey house was “completely destroyed” as a result of the blaze, sources have confirmed.

Gardaí say they are keeping an open mind as to what started the fire, but have hinted that foul play may have been the overriding factor involved.

As such, detectives are anxious to speak to witnesses who may have noticed anything untoward in the area at the time.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been in or around the Dun Darrach estate in the moments before the fire was reported at 12:20am to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.