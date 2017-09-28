Longford Colour Run raises €7k for charity

The Longford Colour Run took place last weekend and was hugely successful, with almost 300 participants raising close to €7,000 for Breast Cancer Ireland.

Participants picked up goodie bags, visors and pots of coloured powder on Sunday morning before creating a beautifully colourful experience during the 5k run.

“The success of this event is down to the generosity of the local businesses and the Council Community Grant Support Scheme who all helped with covering the costs of the event,” said organiser, Tess Gillen of Longford Fitness.

“Ulster Bank Longford who donated €1000 to Breast Cancer Ireland on our behalf.

To the committee members who worked tirelessly behind the scenes especially my co workers Enda, Lisa and Aislinn.“To everyone who volunteered on the day which consisted of some of our gym members, family members and the volunteer centre in Longford.

“Our DJ on the day Kevin Hussey keeping us entertained and the Gardaí and the order of Malta keeping us all safe too. And Kathleen Kearns who did face painting on the day.

“Without all of these people coming together and helping us we would not have been able to make it a success.

“At Longford Fitness we lost someone very close to us last year and we know she would be super proud of each and every one of us for creating this magical day,” she concluded.

