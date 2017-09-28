Longford man charged with stealing German student's iPhone

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act had his case adjourned to allow for the victim in the case to attend court on the next occasion.

Ciarán McDonnell (19), 3 Green Grove, Market Square, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing an Apple iPhone valued at €800 at Townspark, Longford on November 20, 2016.

The defendant was also further charged with producing a knife on the same date.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Paul Connolly said that on the date in question a 15-year-old German student accompanied by his guardian here in Longford called to the local garda station and reported that he had been robbed by the defendant and others close to the library in Longford town.

The court was also told that the youngster made a full statement on the occasion to the Gardaí.

“The defendant and his friends produced knives on the occasion and demanded the German student’s iPhone,” said Garda Connolly, before pointing out that they also threatened the student at that point. “The youth handed over his phone because he was in fear.”

The court also heard that the student left Longford shortly after the incident and returned to his home in Germany.

“He wouldn’t stay in the country and left shortly afterwards to go home,” the Garda continued.

Meanwhile, the court heard that following a subsequent investigation the iPhone was found at a premises in Longford town.

“The phone had been sold on and hasn’t been recovered,” said Garda Connolly before pointing out that the defendant was subsequently arrested in connection with the matter and taken to Longford Garda Station for questioning.

“During interview, Mr McDonnell admitted taking the iphone.”

During his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes said that the incident must have been a very frightening experience for the young student.

“To even consider jurisdiction in this matter I will need either the victim here in court or at the very least a report from the victim,” he added.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to allow the Gardaí time to contact the youth and his family in Germany.

The case was subsequently adjourned until October 24 next.