Longford nets €230k for repairs on local roads

The funding will allow for the repair and improvement of small roads and laneways leading to local people’s homes and businesses that are not under the normal maintenance of the Local Authorities.

Funding of €514,000 in total has been allocated to the Longford/Westmeath constituency, with Westmeath receiving €282,000.

Minister of State for the OPW and Longford/Westmeath TD, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran said; "The relaunch of LIS is an important step in the Government's drive to support rural Ireland. I know how important this scheme is for people who live in rural areas – and often in very remote rural areas.

“This funding, in conjunction with the local community's own resources and the resources of the Local Authorities will allow for the maintenance and improvement of many local roads all over the country."

Fine Gael Deputy Peter Burke said: “I have been in constant communication with my Ministerial colleagues on the importance of LIS.

“Since my election, the eight Fine Gael councillors in Longford have been in contact with me in relation to the importance of LIS. I raised it with Minister Ross and Minister Ring, stressing the benefits it would have for the county.”

Cllr Colm Murray said, “Myself and Cllr Michéal Carrigy met with Minister Pascal Donoghue back in January and he agreed that a budget should be put in place for LIS again.

He added, “Longford County Council requested just under €233,000 from the Department, so to receive almost the full amount is wonderful news and it will allow the County Council to carry out substantial works across Longford in the months ahead."