Abbeyshrule tops Tidy Towns charts

Abbeyshrule has had great success in the annual Tidy Towns awards ceremony, which took place on Monday.

The small village totted up 328 marks and was just four points behind Birdhill in Co. Tipperary - the overall winner.

Ultimately, Abbeyshrule came fourth nationally, behind Birdhill, Castlecoote in Roscommon, and Terryglass in Tipperary.

Other towns that fared well in Longford were Newtowncashel (recipient of a Bronze Medal and Highly Commended Award), Longford Town (which received a Highly Commended award) and Lanesboro (recipient of an Endeavour Award).

It was also a great day for Mullinalaghta as one of its residents, Bríd Mulfaul from the Mullinalaghta Tidy Towns Committee was the recipient of a Community Heroes Award.