Longford's Pizza Hut set for major facelift

A well known local fast food outlet has been given the green light to undertake a major revamp of its premises in Longford town.

Pizza Hut, which has been a mainstay in the midland town's fast food industry for many years, has received approval to carry out an extension to its headquarters at the N4 Axis Centre.

Longford County Council rubber-stamped an application in recent weeks to construct an extension to its existing ground floor level unit, known as Unit No. 2, Block C, N4 Axis Centre, Longford.

Chartered engineer and architect/agent for the development, Mark Cunningham said the construction works are scheduled to begin over the coming weeks.

The well established engineer also forwarded striking 3D images of what the new extension will look like when complete.

It shows how the delivery chain giant will be able to offer patrons an enhanced dining service and greater levels of comfort through the addition of more seating space.