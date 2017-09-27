Looming Panelto Foods expansion works is 'validation' of improving Longford economy

News that a major local manufacturer is to commence building work on an extensive expansion of its operating base in Longford town is further “validation” of the county’s rallying economic potential.

They were the sentiments espoused by Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock this week amid reports Panelto Foods is set to extend its manufacturing output over the coming weeks.

The well-established food supplier was given approval last month to effectively double its 50,000 sq ft premises at Longford Business and Technology Park, just off the main Ballinalee Road.

As revealed last month the expansion, when complete, will add an estimated 110 additional jobs to the plant’s current 150-strong workforce.

Cllr Warnock said the prospect of a three figure jobs boost, buoyed by the imminent commencement of building work at Panelto, could not have come at a better time.

“It’s a very positive development for County Longford and particularly for the Longford town area,” he said.

“To have something in the region of 110 manufacturing jobs (being created) is a good day for the town and county no matter what way you look at it.”

Cllr Warnock was equally eager to underline the broader message such a large scale expansion would deliver to the wider local economy.

“It’s a validation of County Longford as a place to do business and for existing businesses to expand especially as Panelto is one of the main employers in the town,” he said.

“It’s a very positive development and I, for one, look forward to the future development of the town.”