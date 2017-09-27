More than 6,000 non-nationals now living in Co Longford, figures show

There are 6,022 non-Irish nationals resident in county Longford, an increase of 502 (9.1%) on 2011, according to Census results released last Thursday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The Census 2016 Results: Profile 7 – Migration and Diversity report shows that non-Irish nationals comprise 14.7% of county Longford’s population, compared with 14.1% five years previously.

Among towns nationwide with a population of 1,500 or more, three of the ten with the highest percentages of non-Irish nationals were in county Longford.

Edgeworthstown had a non-Irish national population of 667 (32.3%), while Ballymahon and Longford town had non-Irish national populations of 599 (32.1%) and 2,740 (27.4%) respectively.

Just over half (51.0%) of all non-Irish nationals in County Longford were either Polish (1,907) or UK (1,162) nationals.

Lithuanian, Latvian and Romanian nationals completed the top five non-Irish nationalities, and together accounted for 19.5% of all non-Irish nationals resident in the county.

Of the 82,346 people who moved to Ireland in the year prior to Census 2016, some 676 were living in county Longford.

This was an increase of 334 (97.7%) on the year before the 2011 census. Of those 676 people, 511 (75.6%) were non-Irish nationals.