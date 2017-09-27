Edgeworthstown hit and run victim continues to fight for life in hospital

Gardaí are hoping to make further progress in their investigation into an alleged hit and run incident in Edgeworthstown two weeks ago which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

The 25-year-old victim sustained serious head and leg injuries after he was struck close to the town’s Pound Street junction on September 10 last at around 2:30am.

Since the incident the man, a native of Mullingar and who had been working locally, has continued to be cared for at the Dublin hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Leader understands there has been little improvement as to his condition with sources describing the next few days as critical.

In the meantime, gardaí have managed to advance their enquiries into the circumstances behind the incident by arresting and questioning a man last week.

He has since been released without charge, leading detectives to renew their appeal for witnesses.

That appeal came last Thursday with gardaí confirming the Leader’s revelations from two weeks ago that the suspect vehicle involved was a silver coloured Ford Transit van.

What wasn’t revealed then but what gardaí chose to disclose last week was the van’s registration number: 07-SO-1894.

In a statement released by the Garda Press Office, a spokesperson reiterated the fact an incident room had been established in a move to identify the van’s movements in the moments leading up to and after the events of September 10 last.

“Gardaí investigating the collision have set up an Incident Room at Granard Garda Station and are trying to trace the movements of the silver Ford Transit Van - before and after the collision.

“Anyone who was in the Edgeworthstown area between 2am and 3am on 10th, or anyone with any information about the incident, is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on (043) 6687660.