Ballymahon student Derek Shaw awarded €20,000 scholarship by Naughton Foundation

Longford student, Derek Shaw, from Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon has been awarded a €20,000 Naughton Foundation scholarship.

Derek, who has accepted a place at University College Dublin studying Engineering, was one of thirty-six Irish students to be awarded a scholarship towards their studies in the areas of engineering, science and technology.



Derek’s former secondary school, Mercy Secondary, Ballymahon was also presented with a prize of €1,000 towards their school’s science facilities.



Derek was presented with his scholarship during a ceremony last Saturday in the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, Trinity College Dublin.



Since its establishment in 2008 Naughton Foundation Scholarships worth over €4million have been presented to 175 remarkable young people.



There is one guaranteed Scholarship (€20,000) for each participating county, with the exception of Cork, Galway where there are two scholarships awarded and Dublin where there are four scholarships awarded. Five additional Scholarships are also to be awarded. Each Scholarship is worth €5,000 per annum for each year of a student’s three or four year undergraduate degree.



Mrs Carmel Naughton commented, “Ten years ago we envisaged a small scholarship program to help support local students studying the STEM subjects. We never imagined this group of over 200 students and alumni nationwide who are connected across the universities and STEM disciplines and we couldn’t be more proud of the unique community they are developing."