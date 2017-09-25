Mullinalaghta woman crowned SuperValu Community Hero at Tidy Towns Awards

A Mullinalaghta woman is celebrating this afternoon after being crowned a 'Community Hero' at the SuperValu TidyTowns Awards in Dublin.

Brid Mulfaul of Mullinalaghta TidyTowns Committee, was recognised at the annual awards ceremony after being nominated by local retailer Canice Dunphy of SuperValu Barrack Street, Granard, Co. Longford.

The SuperValu Community Hero awards celebrate the efforts of 10 SuperValu Community Heroes from across Ireland, who act as exemplary members of their community.

Each hero was acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to their local area through their involvement in SuperValu TidyTowns. On hand to present the prize was Martin Kelleher, Managing Director, SuperValu.

Commenting on the awards Mr. Kelleher said: “As we mark 26 years as title sponsor of the SuperValu TidyTowns competition, we remain incredibly proud of our long-standing involvement in this important initiative.

"Year after year we see volunteers up and down the country come together to enhance their local communities and their tremendous passion and dedication never fails to impress.

"The SuperValu Community Hero Awards are intended to recognise those who go above and beyond in their endeavours and I would like to congratulate all our winners on this tremendous achievement.”

There was equally gratifying news for members of Longford Tidy Towns Committee as the county town saw its overall total jump four points from 302 to 306.

That improvement saw Longford take home a bronze medal, leading to a jubilant post being added to its Facebook page this afternoon.

"We are thrilled to announce that Longford Town has increased its mark by a whopping four points from 302 to 306 in the National Tidy Town results, earning another bronze medal," read the post.

"It is usually difficult to get an extra point in any year, but we have now achieved an extra EIGHT points in just two years. A HUGE thanks to all our Volunteers and to Longford County Council."

