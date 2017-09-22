Irish Water project to tackle leakage of several millions of litres of water in Ballymahon

Irish Water and Longford County Council will host a public information drop-in evening on Thursday, September 28 from 2-6pm in the Library in Ballymahon on the Ballymahon water main replacement project.

Irish Water is working with Longford County Council to invest in the water network in Ballymahon which will improve the security of the water supply for customers, by reducing leakage by several millions of litres of water per year and avoid future bursts along Main Street.

The Ballymahon water mains replacement Project is part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which over the next four years will reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains.



This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

This project is expected to commence in October and will involve the replacement of ageing water mains that are prone to leakage and regular bursts which can cause interruptions to customer’s water supply. The project is estimated to take approximately 12 – 14 weeks to complete.



The works will deliver significant improvements in network performance and customer service in terms of supply pressure, security and quality of supply, and water pressure.



Once complete these works will enable landscaping and streetscaping works to take place along Main Street.

Irish Water invites members of the public to come to the drop-in information event on Thursday, September 28 from 2-6pm in the Library in Ballymahon.



Throughout the duration of the works customers can contact the Irish Water customer care helpline 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and updates will also be available on www.water.ie and on Twitter @IWCare.