Longford's Fabiani boutique makes Ireland’s Top30 Store list

Fabiani of Longford has this morning been named among the Top30 stores in Ireland by Retail Excellence.

Retail Excellence is the largest retail industry representative organisation in Ireland and the Top30 list comprises retailers from around the country in every sector within the Irish Retail Industry.

Fabiani of Longford, is the only store in Longford to make the prestigious list.

Fabiani is a contemporary lifestyle and clothing boutique with an in-house coffee bar, 'Mudshot', as well as an in store brow and lash bar, UB Brows. Yoga Classes are held in store three days a week.

Louise Brennan, owner of Fabiani, says, "We want to offer our customers an alternative to the traditional boutique, where you go for one singular purchase and purpose. By becoming more multifaceted as a store, we try to give our customers greater choice and a better retail experience."

The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish Retail Industry. They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland.

The Top30 stores will now be rigorously tested with a financial audit and an onsite visit from Retail Excellence and Echochamber, our UK Retail Excellence Consultant partners.



The sectoral category winners, Top5 Stores and the National Store of the Year will be announced at a black-tie Awards banquet on Saturday, November 11 in the Malton Hotel, Killarney, County Kerry.

Former “National Store of the Year” winners include Avoca, Tilestyle, Applegreen, Arboretum, O’Briens Wines, Galvin For Men and Greenacres.

David Fitzsimons, Chief Executive of Retail Excellence commented, “This process started some time ago when a record number of retailers submitted entries to our Store of the Year competition. The competition is intense and the quality of the applications received made it all the more difficult to select the Top30”.

“As Irish retail competes with external factors like Brexit and sterling devaluation our members and their staff have stood up to the plate and are proving their resilience yet again. The trojan work done by them in enhancing customer service and experience made our task of whittling the numbers down to 30 all the more difficult”.

“I want to congratulate those who made the Top30 Stores who are among the very best retailers in the country. Unfortunately, there can only be one winner but their journey this far is testament to the hard work of the owners, their staff and investment in their retail operations”.

“The retail industry continues to play its part in keeping businesses open, retail workers in jobs and our town centres vibrant and our commitment to all is to continue driving standards in retail in this country.”