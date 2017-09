Gardaí renew appeal for information on Edgeworthstown hit and run

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses and information following a hit and run collision on Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford at 2.30am on September 10.

A man in his 20s, a pedestrian, was struck by a silver Ford Transit van (07 –SO registration) which failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian suffered serious head injuries and was taken to The Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. He was subsequently transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí investigating the collision have set up an Incident Room at Granard Garda Station and are trying to trace the movements of the silver Ford Transit Van - before and after the collision

Anyone who was in the Edgeworthstown area between 2am and 3am on September 10, or anyone with any information about the incident, is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on (043) 6687660.

