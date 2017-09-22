Top marks for Longford students

Longford teachers last week were congratulating all of the students who received their Junior Certificate results on Wednesday September 13 last, while reminding them that each set of results represents a unique set of talents, abilities, skills and interests, and it is this uniqueness that is being celebrated.

There was a great atmosphere in Ballymahon last week as the students of Mercy Secondary School in Ballymahon collected their results.

Principal Josephine Donohue is very proud of this year's batch of Junior Certs.

“We are very happy with our Junior Cert results across the board.

“I would like to congratulate our students, teachers and parents for the great results.

“In particular it was very noticeable the increased number of students taking all or majority of their subjects at higher level which helps form a great foundation for their Leaving Certificate.”

There were also lots of happy students at Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard last Wednesday when School Principal Mr Buckley handed out the Junior Cert results.

Mr Buckley, commenting on the excellent results, said that the “improving trend of Junior Cert results follows the very good results achieved by the Leaving Cert students from the school in August.

“The majority of junior cert students in the school now take higher level papers with many of them achieving A and B grades in these.”

He congratulated the students and also their parents and teachers who support them in their studies.

In a message to all students who received their results last week, ASTI President Ger Curtin said: “The Junior Cert is an important milestone for students and provides invaluable guidance about each student’s interests and strengths as they prepare for the Leaving Certificate and beyond.

“Parents, students and teachers appreciate the fact that the Junior Cert is an independent and objective statement of learning half way through their second-level education.

“Regardless of individual grades, today you have in your hand your first State Exam Certificate. Well done. Your teachers are proud of you.

“I would encourage all students to celebrate in a safe manner. If you are celebrating with your friends make sure your parents are involved in your plans.”