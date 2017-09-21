Longford architect's hilarious demands of GAA chiefs to end his 'ongoing nightmare'

A Longford architect has pledged to withdraw his objections to plans to carry out major renovation works at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park provided he is made captain of the County Senior team.

Liam (Vitruvius) Madden, Convent Road, Longford, has challenged Longford GAA's bid to rebuild the ground's west stand and south facing terraces owing to long standing structural concerns.

In a bizarre and at times outlandish submission, Mr Madden said still experiences nightmares over a Longford Town soccer match played close to five decades ago.

Referencing a Longford Town victory over Sligo Rovers 48 years ago, Mr Madden claimed those exploits came at a high personal price.

“That was the day (1969) that Liam Madden gained worldwide notoriety as the last man on this planet to have been suspended by the GAA under the infamous Rule 27 for watching a soccer match.

“And I have been unable to sleep since,” he stressed.

In an attempt to end what he termed as an “ongoing nightmare”, Mr Madden promised to renege on his lodged objection if certain conditions are met.

Among them, are calls for GAA chiefs to hand the captain's armband to him when the county senior side return to competitive action.

Mr Madden also wants the county to change its colours from blue and gold to Longford Town FC's sporting emblems of red and black.

His two final demands provide for Mr Madden to lead the county team on to Pearse Park to the theme music of 'Bonanza' and for GAA chiefs to issue him with a written apology 'as Gaelige' concerning his alleged suspension.

“I will take this planning matter no further if the demands are met,” he insisted.

Longford County Council are set to pass judgement on the Pearse Park redesign plans by October 16.