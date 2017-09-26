Longford public praised as 'Leg it for LARCC' raises €4,000

Cancer Support Sanctuary LARCC would like to thank everyone who joined them on Sunday, September 10 to 'Leg It for LARCC', their annual 5k event that raises much needed funds for the continued provision of free counselling & therapies for people & families affected by cancer.

There was a huge turn out and organisers are delighted to announce that the event raised over €4,000 for LARCC.

A huge volunteer effort that has to be acknowledged because without the support of lots of people LARCC could not run such a successful 5k, so a special thanks to Damien Reilly and a number of volunteer stewards from Legan Tractor Run Committee who keep us safe on the route every year, Maurice Looby and his team who helped us with the timing of the event and the Civil Defence who provided first aid which thankfully was not utilised.

Thanks also to Westmeath Sports Partnership for their annual support on this event, and to Mrs Skittles for adding great colour & fun.

There was lots of lovely food donated by Kamalika of Multyfarnham Cookery School and a special thanks to our friends & neighbours and clients who donated homemade goodies, all served by our own loyal team of volunteers and staff.

Not forgetting Michael for all the great pictures taken on the day. Indeed our own volunteers and staff were instrumental in making the many preparations for the event, taking registrations & looking after all the participants on the day - so thank you all.

To everyone who donated water, crisps and fruit for the walkers, raised sponsorship or supported us in any way at all including those who helped us to promote the event - You've made a great difference.

Looking forward to next year already. Tel 044 9371971 for any enquiries about the event or about the range of services available at Cancer Support Sanctuary LARCC, Multyfarnham.