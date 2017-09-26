Down Memory Lane in Longford: Carberry removed by Garda
This week's look back into the Leader files features a row at a county council meeting 30 years ago which led to the removal of FF Cllr Tony Carberry
Former Fianna Fail Councillor, Tony Carberry had to be removed from the Council Chamber in Longford Courthouse last Monday when he disrupted the monthly County Council meeting.
Mr Carberry was protesting at the holding of the meeting while his independent colleague Michael Brennan was in Mountjoy Jail for refusing to pay a road tax fine.
“I oppose the holding of this meeting. You're hypocrites, you're all hypocrites”, he shouted.
Mr Carberry was an active campaigner with Mr Brennan for Maze hunger striker, Martin Hurson in a General Election in the early eighties.
