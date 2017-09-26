Longford County Council says trips and falls are leading to claims

Longford County Council are currently running the rule over ten public liability claims received over the July and August period.

Seven of the claims, Head of Finance John McKeon said, came via trips or falls.

One of the claims currently under scrutiny was submitted earlier this month.

The remaining four claims followed incidents reported in July.

Mr McKeon added that two of the ten claims received by the Council resulted from punctures caused by potholes.

Just under half of the claims submitted, he revealed, were located in the Longford town area.