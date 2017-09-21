Ballymahon Cathaoirleach backs move to increase 2018 LPT charges
Cllr Gerald Farrell
Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon Municipal District Cllr Gerald Farrell believes moves to increase Local Property Tax (LPT) charges in Longford next year will benefit communities across the county.
“The increase (five per cent) is an added 60c a month for households which is nothing but it will provide an increase of €42,000 a year for each municipal area which is absolutely massive,” he said.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on