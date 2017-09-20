Longford Councillor Peggy Nolan 'humbled' by level of support after health scare

Cllr Peggy Nolan was given a warm welcome back into the council chamber last week following her recent health scare.

The Fine Gael councillor was back in the thick of the action as the Council held their first meeting after the summer break.

“I have been so overwhelmed with the amount of cards and messages I have received,” she said.

Cllr Nolan also scotched rumours she might retire ahead of the 2019 local elections, vowing: “Don't write me off.”