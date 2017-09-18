Longford Leader live at the National Ploughing Championships 2017

Tomorrow the National Ploughing Championships kick off for three days at Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly and Co Longford will be very well represented both on and off the field throughout.

From competitors to inventors, artisan products and the best cattle breeds in Ireland, Longford will feature prominently and the Longford Leader will be there live from the event to bring you all the latest from the National Ploughing 2017.

