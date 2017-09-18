Man found cooking crystal meth in Dring has further charges brought against him

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged in connection with the discovery of a crystal meth lab in Dring had additional charges brought before him.

Tomasz Toczek (33), Carrickduff, Dring, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being the occupier of land at Carrickduff and permitting the manufacture and production of components and the preparation of a drug.

He was also further charged with possession or control of articles that were for the purpose of connecting with, or instigating a drug traffic offence, on the same date.

The court heard that the defendant had been found cooking methamphetamines at a house in the locality earlier this year.

“Gardaí discovered the ingredients at the property in Dring,” the defendant’s solicitor Bríd Mimnagh added.

The court also heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that the case would be heard in the District Court on a plea of guilty only.

During his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes said that while only a small amount of drugs had been discovered, it was the ‘components’ found that were the cause for concern.

The matter was subsequently adjourned until October 20 next.