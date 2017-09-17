'Full employment' the Fine Gael target as Longford Live Register drops by 743

“We need to aim for full employment; that is a job for everyone who wants one," declared recently selected Fine Gael Longford general election candidate, Cllr Micheál Carrigy after figures published this week showed there are 743 fewer people on the Live Register in Longford compared to this time last year.

This comes as the number of people signing on the Live Register last month fell to the lowest level since September 2008.

The Ballinalee representative said: “The number of people on the Live Register in this county has fallen by 743 or 18% since this time last year.

“Since the Action Plan for Jobs was launched in February 2012, the number signing on has decreased locally by 37% or almost 2,000 people.

“Statistics can seem meaningless but this has a real impact on communities all around the country. Only a strong economy supporting people at work can provide the services needed to improve people’s lives.

“This is also great news for communities across the county, as every job created has a positive knock on effect for local businesses and services.

“We need to aim for full employment; that is a job for everyone who wants one.

“We are committed to rewarding work and encouraging enterprise and ensuring that all parts of Ireland share prosperity and economic growth.”

In addition, the CSO said the number of persons signing on the Live Register in August is down 51,762 or 16.4% on the same time last year.

In August the unemployment rate fell to 6.3%. Employment has grown strongly since the jobless rate peaked at 15.2% in 2012.

The Live Register includes part-time workers, as well as seasonal and casual workers who are entitled to job seekers benefit or job seekers allowance.