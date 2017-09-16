Barrack Lane Shopping Centre in Granard goes under the hammer with €250,000 price tag

Described as a ‘substantial development opportunity’, the Barrack Lane Shopping Centre in Granard is going under the hammer with a guide price of €250,000 attached.



The property, comprising an approximate 3,716.12 sq. m (40,000 sq. ft) shell and core shopping centre together with ancillary lands and derelict housing, is located on a total site area which extends to approximately 1.85 hectares (4.57 acres).

And it will be sold to the highest bidder at the first BidX1 (formerly Allsops) on Wednesday and Thursday, September 27 and 28.

Property Summary

* A substantial shopping centre together with 3 x potential development sites.

* Shopping centre extending to approximately 3,716.12 sq. m (40,000 sq. ft).

* Total site area extending to approximately 1.85 hectares (4.57 acres).

* Lapsed planning permission for a significant mixed use development.

* A substantial development opportunity (subject to obtaining all necessary consents).

* Vacant possession.

The property has lapsed planning permission for the following;

* Development of a two storey shopping centre, 5 x retail units, overhead office space and 170 car parking spaces. Planning Reference 041368

* Demolition of 8 x existing houses and development of 22 x two storey semi-detached houses together with 4 x single storey semi-detached houses. Planning Reference 04923

* Development of 23 x townhouses, 3 x ground floor retail units and 5 x first floor apartments. Planning Reference 041384

* Demolition of 4 x existing houses and development of 4 x semi-detached houses. Planning Reference 04925