UPDATED: Man injured in Edgeworthstown hit and run still in critical condition in hospital

A 25-year-old man seriously injured in a hit and run incident in Edgeworthstown last weekend is still in intensive care in hospital.

The man, who is from the Mullingar area, was critically injured after being knocked down while attempting to cross the town's Main Street at around 2:30am last Sunday.

As first broken by the Leader just hours after the incident unfolded, the man sustained serious head and leg injuries as a result.

He was first brought to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital before later being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The Leader understands the victim was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit, a facility he has remained in for the past six days.

Gardaí, in the meantime, are pressing ahead with their enquiries in an attempt to track down a silver Ford Transit van which was seen leaving the area at speed moments after the incident.

As reported by the Leader earlier in the week, an incident room has been set up and an appeal for witnesses launched.

Sources have indicated, however, that they expect the investigation to be extensive and not one that will be solved overnight.

