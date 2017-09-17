First Aid Kits donated to local clubs in Longford

From camogie and football to boxing and swimming clubs, CarePlus Pharmacy is donating €20,000 worth of First Aid Kits to local sports and youth clubs around Ireland as they begin their #CAREFORCLUBS community campaign.

The campaign will see local pharmacists nominate four clubs to receive a First Aid Kit worth €100 each and a nationwide radio competition with 5 clubs receiving a €1,000 cash prize each!

And in Longford, Loughrey’s CarePlus has presented Emmet Og GFC Killoe, Gaels United, Longford Athletic Club and Longford Swimming Club with a First Aid Kit.

The kit includes over 95 items from plasters, dressings, ice and hot packs to emergency blankets shears, scissors and a first aid guide, which will help local clubs to be prepared for any minor accidents that occur, with the added comfort that their local pharmacy will refill their kit for free throughout the year.

CarePlus pride themselves on looking after their customers with a friendly, helpful and professional approach and the €20,000 investment in First Aid Kits reinforces the company’s commitment to doing this.

Throughout the #CAREFORCLUBS campaign, CarePlus will be championing their nominated clubs across their social media accounts as well as celebrating the achievements of local athletes and clubs in communities throughout Ireland.

Commenting on the campaign, Padraig Loughrey, Head Pharmacist in Loughrey’s CarePlus, said: “We pride ourselves on being there for our community and want the local clubs to be able to rely on their pharmacy for everything they need, including health advice and care.

“We see this as an incredibly positive activity that many of our local clubs can benefit from.”