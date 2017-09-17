Aiming to save more lives in Longford

Longford became a better place last week with the launch of the Longford Community Cardiac First Responders Group.

The official launch day took place on September 8 in Newtownforbes.

This is the first group of its kind to launch in Longford Town and their services extend to the surrounding areas of Longford town, including Newtownforbes, Ballymacormack, Strokestown, Cullyfad, Gurteen, Kilmore, Moydow and parts of Killoe.

At the launch were Chairperson and qualified CFR instructor Tia Anderson; Secretary Michelle Kelly; Sharlene Ruske who stood in as Treasurer in place of Shane Kelly; PRO Peter McVeigh; Coordinator Kathleen O'Reilly; and Cllr Micheál Carrigy.

For more information, find Longford Community Cardiac First Responders Group on Facebook.