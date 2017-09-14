Feelin' hungry! Well, you can enjoy the nation's best sandwiches in Longford

It's official! You can enjoy the nation's best sandwiches in Longford.

The renowned Aubergine Gallery Café features at No 1 in RSVP's 'The Ten Best Places to Have a Sandwich in Ireland'

Best sandwiches in Ireland are available in the best county in Ireland! Hon Longford!!! https://t.co/QDuAQPja4R — St. Mels Brewing (@StMelsBrewing) September 14, 2017

Emma Costello from RSVP trawled the country, from Cork to Donegal, to find her favourite ten places to tuck into a sandwich and the Aubergine topped her list.

Congratulations to everyone at The Aubergine Gallery Café and shur, if you are feeling hungry and want to enjoy a bite to eat with friends or business colleagues, drop by and enjoy a sambo. You won't be disappointed.