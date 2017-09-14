Feelin' hungry! Well, you can enjoy the nation's best sandwiches in Longford
CLICK THROUGH TO READ MORE: The Aubergine Gallery Café features at No 1 in RSVP's 'Ten Best Places to Have a Sandwich in Ireland'
The Aubergine Gallery Café in Longford serves up the best sandwiches in the country according to RSVP.
It's official! You can enjoy the nation's best sandwiches in Longford.
The renowned Aubergine Gallery Café features at No 1 in RSVP's 'The Ten Best Places to Have a Sandwich in Ireland'
Best sandwiches in Ireland are available in the best county in Ireland! Hon Longford!!! https://t.co/QDuAQPja4R— St. Mels Brewing (@StMelsBrewing) September 14, 2017
Emma Costello from RSVP trawled the country, from Cork to Donegal, to find her favourite ten places to tuck into a sandwich and the Aubergine topped her list.
Number 1 for the best banjo in #ireland woohoohttps://t.co/RLythT1MC5 #longford— Aubergine Cafe (@auberginecaf) September 14, 2017
Congratulations to everyone at The Aubergine Gallery Café and shur, if you are feeling hungry and want to enjoy a bite to eat with friends or business colleagues, drop by and enjoy a sambo. You won't be disappointed.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on