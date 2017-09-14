Feelin' hungry! Well, you can enjoy the nation's best sandwiches in Longford

CLICK THROUGH TO READ MORE: The Aubergine Gallery Café features at No 1 in RSVP's 'Ten Best Places to Have a Sandwich in Ireland'

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Aubergine Gallery Café, Longford

The Aubergine Gallery Café in Longford serves up the best sandwiches in the country according to RSVP.

It's official! You can enjoy the nation's best sandwiches in Longford.

The renowned Aubergine Gallery Café features at No 1 in RSVP's 'The Ten Best Places to Have a Sandwich in Ireland'  

Emma Costello from RSVP trawled the country, from Cork to Donegal, to find her favourite ten places to tuck into a sandwich and the Aubergine topped her list.

 

Congratulations to everyone at The Aubergine Gallery Café and shur, if you are feeling hungry and want to enjoy a bite to eat with friends or business colleagues, drop by and enjoy a sambo. You won't be disappointed. 