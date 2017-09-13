Longford County Council to increase Local Property Tax by 5% for 2018

Members of Longford County Council voted today to increase the Local Property Tax (LPT) rate in the county by 5% for 2018.

Longford County Council to increase LPT by 5% for 2018 — Longford Leader (@Longford_Leader) September 13, 2017





Twelve months ago, councillors decided to reduce the LPT by 3% and they made this move despite being warned that it would result in a reduction of €63,000 in revenue for the Council.

Flashback to 2016 Longford County Council meeting: Stormy exchanges over moves to cut property tax in Longford

The 3% LPT reduction meant homeowners were saving approximately 5 cents per week or €4.20 over twelve months.

You may also be interested in reading this story from May 2017: Longford Households saving 5c a week from Local Property Tax