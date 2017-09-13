Longford households face five per cent Local Property Tax increase next year

Longford County Council have sanctioned a five per cent increase in the Local Property Tax for next year.

Councillors agreed to rubber-stamp the rise at this afternoon's monthly local authority meeting.

Head of Finance John McKeon said the current LPT rate and three per cent reduction voted in last year is currently saving local households a mere eight cents a week.

A mooted 15 per cent increase, he said, could add 1.6m Euro a year to its financial coffers.

Fianna Fail Cllr Seamus Butler proposed a five per cent increase, saying 60 per cent of Longford households would be faced with paying an extra 60c a month and 35 per cent around 1.50 a month extra.

Cole Butler said the increase had the ability to make a 'major difference' to communities where the increased revenue generated by a five per cent hike would be spent.

Fine Gael Cllr Micheal Carrigy said his party would be seconding the proposal and said the additional revenue it would generate represented an 'investment in the future of County Longford'.

The Council have until September 30 to notify Revenue of the planned variation.