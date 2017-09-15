Ballymahon's doctors in line for prestigious accolade

Dr Laura Noonan and Dr Davina Hoban of the Health Centre, Ballymahon, have been nominated by GPBuddy.ie for Rural Practice of the Year.

GPBuddy.ie is widely regarded as the online resource for GPs in Ireland.

Now in its second year, the annual GPBuddy Awards Ceremony recognises excellence, innovation and collaboration among GPs all over Ireland.

It's been reveealed that this year’s judging panel received a record number of nominations across all 12 categories, from both healthcare professionals and patients.

The overall winners will be announced on September 22 by television personality and GP, Dr Pixie McKenna, at Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel.

Dr Darach O’Ciardha of GPBuddy.ie said organisers have been overwhelmed by the response.

“It is wonderful to see so many of our colleagues recognised and honoured for their tireless efforts to improve the lives of patients all over the country,” he said.