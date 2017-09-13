Former boutique owner of Longford based fashion outlet hit with €3m tax bill

A former fashion boutique owner behind a well known Longford and midlands based fashion store has been hit with a tax bill of over €3.2m.

Nora Filtness, from Millcastle, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath was among 58 cases to be named in the latest Revenue tax defaulter list for the three months to the end of June.

Following an audit, she was found to have under-declared income tax and VAT to the tune of €1,061,427.

When interest and other penalties were added, the final sum, according to Revenue stood at €3,186,753.

She was listed as the former proprietor of the Clara Ellen boutique which has outlets in Longford and Mullingar.

Revenue also said up until the end of June the full amount of the settlement remained unpaid.

The case was among almost 60 instances which secured settlements worth more than €11m for the state.

But Revenue added that the Defaulters' List was only a fraction of the investigations that had been completed in the three months to the end of June.