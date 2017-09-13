Longford teachers proud of their Junior Cert students

Longford teachers are today congratulating all of the students who received their Junior Certificate results and reminding them that each set of results represents a unique set of talents, abilities, skills and interests, and it is this uniqueness that is being celebrated.



In a message to all students today, ASTI President Ger Curtin said,

“The Junior Cert is an important milestone for students and provides invaluable guidance about each student’s interests and strengths as they prepare for the Leaving Certificate and beyond. Parents, students and teachers appreciate the fact that the Junior Cert is an independent and objective statement of learning half way through their second-level education.”

“Regardless of individual grades, today you have in your hand your first State Exam Certificate. Well done. Your teachers are proud of you. I would encourage all students to celebrate in a safe manner. If you are celebrating with your friends make sure your parents are involved in your plans.”

