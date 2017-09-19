Down Memory Lane in Longford: Dublin prospers while Longford withers

1997-20 Years ago: What we as a people in Longford have to ask is why successive governments have in effect abandoned our county.

We haven’t got any major industry in Longford for the best part of 20 years. We did get a sop to keep us quiet in the form of a government department – big deal.

The largest government expenditure in the Longford area in the past decade was the Longford by-pass, a white elephant if ever there was one, which merely took away potential business from Longford town instead of bringing in business.