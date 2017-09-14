Over €80k raised for Ballymahon GP's life-saving treatment

A GoFundMe campaign set up to raise crucial funds for a Ballymahon GP in need of life-saving treatment has gathered over €80,000 in the space of just nine days.

Archie O'Connor, husband to Ballymahon based GP Laura Noonan created the page on the popular fundraising site last Saturday week (September 2).

In a poignant and deeply emotive post, Abbeylara native Archie O'Connor said he had been motivated to initiate the account to help fund “life changing treatment” for his wife.

“I have set up this page on behalf of myself and my five- year-old daughter Freya Lilly,”he wrote.

“Laura desperately requires chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant (and) unfortunately, this treatment is not available for Laura in Ireland.”

And while no details of Dr Noonan's condition have been made public, donations have flooded in.

A final check on the site yesterday showed more than €83,000 had been raised, some €13,000 above the €70,000 Mr O'Connor had been seeking to raise.

Mr O'Connor said the money would go towards accessing vital treatment at a hospital in Russia where she has already been accepted to.

“This is currently the last treatment option available for Laura,” he said.

“Your help would be hugely appreciated by all of us.

“Any donation, of any amount, will go towards the hospital treatment fees and stay in Russia.

“There is no funding available at all towards this treatment from the HSE or her private health insurance.

“She has been down many treatment avenues to date and as her medical problems are many and complex she has been unsuitable for many conventional treatments.

“No treatment that she has received to date has been successful or halted disease progress.

“She is suffering severe side effects from the different treatments she has received to date.”

Mr O'Connor added his wife would now be stopping some of her current treatments in order to have a “drug washout period” ahead of the commencement of treatment in Moscow.

Dr Noonan, herself posted a heartfelt message, saying she had tried her best to keep her condition under wraps but was now reaching out to friends and supporters for help.

“I have wrestled with this decision over the past few weeks and have had many sleepless nights wondering how people would react,” she said.

“I did not want to have to tell the world my story - but having been accepted for treatment abroad I am going to need help to get me there.”

To donate, log on to www.gofundme.com/lauras-russian-lifeline