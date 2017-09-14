Longford-Westmeath TD turns heat on insurance firms in wake of flooding crisis
Independent Alliance TD for Longford/Westmeath, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran.
Minister of State with special responsibility for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran TD has called on insurance companies to accelerate the rate of insurance cover to areas protected by OPW flood defence schemes.
See Local news section of www.longfordleader.ie for more on this story.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on