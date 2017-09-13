South Longford farmer ordered to sell his cattle

A local farmer who appeared before Longford District Court following orders by the court to get his cattle tested, told the presiding judge that all cattle were now tested during a hearing into matter last week.

James Casey (47), Lismacmanus, Lanesboro, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes convicted of trespassing at the home of James Mullooly at Gurteegan, Lanesboro and stealing milk replacer on May 15, 2016.

He was also further convicted of allowing his cattle to wander on the road at Fermoyle, Lanesboro on June 1, 2016; stealing seven bags of animal feed from a meal bin at Gurteegan, Lanesboro on May 8, 2016 and driving without insurance at Gurteegan, Lanesboro on May 22, 2016.

During a recent hearing, Judge Hughes together with the help of the Department’s veterinary inspector Anthony Sweeney ordered Mr Casey to get his cattle tested; get tags; have a BVD test carried out and reduce his stock to 10 animals.

Last week Mr Sweeney told the court that while the cattle have been tested and all the animals were now tagged, one of the animals needed to be retested for BVD.

“Once we have the results from that test, Mr Casey will be free to sell his cattle,” the veterinary inspector added.

“Any day now we should have those results.”

Judge Hughes then said that he wanted all the cattle sold thereafter.

Solicitor for the defendant, Trish Cronin said her client had complied with all the orders of the court and during the last sitting Judge Hughes had made it clear that 10 animals from the herd were to be sold, not all the cattle.

“I want them all sold,” the Judge fumed.

“I’m looking at the winter now and the feed he has; he has no fodder, so there is no point whatsoever in having stock if he only has duck eggs to feed them.”

Mr Sweeney then told the Judge that a number of animals had yet to be dehorned and the weather was not suitable at the moment to carry out that task.

He also pointed out that those cattle shouldn’t be sold until the horns were removed.

Judge Hughes asked Mr Sweeney when was the right time to dehorn cattle and he was told early spring.

“Certainly it can be done once temperatures decline, from October onwards but early spring is the best time,” he added.

“Mr Casey could still sell the stock that don’t have horns.”

Judge Hughes meanwhile said he was fed up with Mr Casey and the problems he was causing.

“See the cattle,” he added.

“The ones that need to be dehorned - get them done.”

Inspector Bláithín Moran then pointed out to the court that the defendant had been ordered to fence his land, but to date nothing had been done about that.

Mr Casey told the court there was currently electric fencing in place.

“You are acting the cowboy,” the Judge told him.

“It’s been going on for long enough now; I want top shelf fencing done out there - posts and barbed wire.

“I am fed up with this.”