Longford ASTI members to be balloted
Longford members of the ASTI are to be balloted on the proposed Public Service Stability Agreement 2018-2020
The ASTI will ballot its members on the proposed Public Service Stability Agreement 2018-2020, in the coming weeks.
On Saturday last, the ASTI Central Executive Council recommended that its members reject the proposed agreement.
Last October, ASTI members took strike action to highlight the fact that since 2011 teachers entering the profession are placed on inferior pay scales and lose out substantially over their careers.
