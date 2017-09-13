Longford in line for National Tidy Towns award

Speculation is mounting this week that Longford Tidy Towns may be in line for a very prestigious award at this year’s national Tidy Towns ceremony 2017.

Speaking to the Leader on Monday, Longford Tidy Towns committee member, Cllr Seamus Butler said an invite to the ceremony had been extended to the Longford group and generally speaking an invite means and award!

And with a new look Longford town evident over the last few months, it will come as no surprise to many people that the town might just clinch an award.

The town’s main thoroughfare has become virtually litter free; streetscapes have been enhanced and a one off investment by Longford Municipal District to remove chewing gum from the pavements has proved hugely successful.

All of these improvements, together with many more in the pipeline, have contributed to the town’s success not just in Tidy Towns but also in the IBAL competition, says Cllr Butler.

“The truth is we don’t know what we have won, but if you get an invite to the awards ceremony, you have definitely won something,” he added, before pointing out that Longford Tidy Towns has won two bronze and a silver award to date.

“Perhaps we will win gold this time!,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, Cllr Butler acknowledged all the work that has been done around the county town.

“Tidy Towns has done a lot - there is no doubt about that,” he continued.

“The artwork around the town from the Cruthú Arts Festival has definitely enhanced things

and Tidy Towns is very much focused on projects such as this.

“A lot of property owners are cleaning their areas too and the removal of the chewing gum from the footpaths has proved very worthwhile.”

Cllr Butler says that while lots has been done, there is plenty more projects aimed at enhancing the town, in the pipeline.

For the moment though, the speculation continues as to what exactly Longford Tidy Towns will walk away with next Monday week.

The national Tidy Towns Awards Ceremony takes place in Dublin on September 25 next, so all eyes will be on the local contestants!