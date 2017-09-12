POSTPONED: Public meeting on water mains works to be held in Ballymahon

UPDATE: This meeting has been postponed to a later date. Details will be revealed when a new date has been decided.

A public meeting will be held in Ballymahon on Thursday to discuss the planned water mains works, which will take place in the south Longford town in the coming weeks.

The meeting, which will be hosted by Longford County Council, will take place from 3pm to 6pm in Ballymahon Library, and will introduce the project to the local residents.

The project team will work to minimise both interruptions to water supplies and traffic and pedestrian disruptions during the 12-week construction period.

In a post on his Facebook page, Cllr Paul Ross said: "I would encourage all those interested to attend this event in order to minimise disruption to the town during this vital repair programme."