UPDATED: Garda incident room set up as hunt for Edgeworthstown hit and run driver continues

Gardaí have established an incident room in a bid to track down the driver of a van believed to have been behind a hit and run incident in Edgeworthstown at the weekend.

A 25-year-old man from Mullingar sustained serious head and leg injuries after he was knocked down while crossing the mid Longford town's Main Street at around 2:30am on Sunday.

He was rushed to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment but due to the seriousness of his injuries a decision was taken later on Sunday to transfer him to Dublin's Beaumont Street Hospital.

There has been no change concerning the man's condition, a source informed the Leader this afternoon with medics still placing him on the critical register.

As efforts to stabilise the man's injuries continue, gardaí have this evening announced that an incident room has been set up and have also launched a witness appeal.

"Gardaí in Granard are investigating a serious road traffic incident that occurred in Edgeworthstown during the early hours of Sunday morning," said a spokesperson.

"An incident room has been set up and anyone who was in the Edgeworthstown area between 2am and 3am on September 10, or anyone with any information about the incident, is asked to contact Granard Garda Station."

Gardaí have also confirmed for the first time they are trying to track the movements of a Silver Ford Transit van seen leaving the area at speed moments after the incident took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station's incident room on (043) 6687660.

