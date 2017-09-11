Multi million Euro investment planned for St Joseph's Care Centre in Longford town

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has announced a multi million Euro investment in St Joseph’s Care Centre in Longford town.

Speaking to the Leader at the Longford Arms Hotel today, Minister Harris confirmed that the capital funding allocated for major refurbishment works at the centre will be forthcoming.

“We know that this investment is badly required at St Joseph’s; I know that Cllr Peggy Nolan has been advocating for this for a long while and I send her my best wishes as I know that she is unwell today,” he added.

“We spoke to the staff and management at St Joseph’s today and have confirmed to them that phase one will commence in 2018 while phase 2 will begin in 2019 with the aim of having all the works completed by 2021.”

The Government is currently carrying out a national mapping exercise to identify centres for acquired brain injury outside of Dublin.

Longford is the only county to have submitted a business plan for an acquired brain injury unit and the Minister acknowledge that plan this morning.

“While a decision on where those centres is not finalised yet, Longford/Westmeath is being looked at as a possible location for such a centre.”

