UPDATED: Gardaí hope CCTV footage can unlock vital clues into Edgeworthstown hit and run

Detectives are this morning running the rule over CCTV footage taken close to where a man was critically injured in a suspected hit and run in Edgeworthstown over the weekend.

As first revealed by the Leader on Sunday morning, a man aged 25, was injured after being knocked down by a vehicle at the town's Pound Street junction at around 2:30am.

He was initially taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Sources have this morning informed the Leader that the man, who is from Mullingar, is currently being tended to in the hospital's intensive care unit.

In the meantime, gardai are continuing with their efforts to track down the driver of a van which is believed to have been involved in the incident.

Gardai have established the van was a silver coloured Ford Transit and have appealed for any eye witnesses to contact them.

It's understood the man was crossing the road close to the Park House Hotel when the incident unfolded.

Gardai are also considering whether to launch a media appeal over the incident in a bid to further their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on (043) 6686512.

