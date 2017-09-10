UPDATED: Search for van involved in suspected hit and run in Edgeworthstown

A major search is underway this afternoon for a van suspected of being involved in a hit and run in Edheworthstown overnight.

Gardai are anxious to track down the identity of its driver after a man was knocked down at around 2:30am.

The victim, who is in his late 20s, sustained serious injuries in the incident.

He was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar where he remains in a serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Gardai Station at (043) 6686512.