UPDATED: Search for van involved in suspected hit and run in Edgeworthstown
Gardai are investigating a suspected hit and run incident in Edgeworthstown
A major search is underway this afternoon for a van suspected of being involved in a hit and run in Edheworthstown overnight.
Gardai are anxious to track down the identity of its driver after a man was knocked down at around 2:30am.
The victim, who is in his late 20s, sustained serious injuries in the incident.
He was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar where he remains in a serious condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Gardai Station at (043) 6686512.
